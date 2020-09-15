Ex-Nissan Exec Kelly Pleads Not Guilty over Ghosn Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> director Greg Kelly pleaded not guilty in his first hearing at Tokyo District Court Tuesday over an alleged shady pay scheme for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Over the same case, Nissan, as a company, admitted the charges against it.

In the hearing, Kelly, 64, denied that he was involved in the suspected concealment of part of Ghosn's executive compensation.

He claimed that he had only considered a legal way to pay compensation to Ghosn, 66, who jumped bail and secretly fled Japan while awaiting trial.

According to the indictment, Kelly and Ghosn allegedly conspired to understate Ghosn's total pay in fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2017 by about 9.1 billion yen in Nissan's securities reports, in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law.

