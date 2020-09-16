Suga to Name Kato as Chief Cabinet Secretary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese ruling party chief Yoshihide Suga, who is set to become prime minister on Wednesday, plans to appoint health minister Katsunobu Kato, 64, as chief cabinet secretary, informed sources said Tuesday.

Suga, who was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, plans to keep Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, 79, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 64, in their posts, the sources said. Kato and Motegi are members of the LDP faction led by former LDP General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita. Aso heads his own LDP faction.

Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, 64, is also slated to be retained, the sources said.

Suga plans to create a new ministerial post in charge of the 2025 World Expo in the western Japan city of Osaka. The new post will likely be held by Shinji Inoue, 50, former state minister of environment and a member of the Aso faction.

Suga, who has served as chief cabinet secretary since December 2012, when Shinzo Abe returned as prime minister, asked Kato on Tuesday night to assume the post of top government spokesman to succeed him. Kato accepted the offer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]