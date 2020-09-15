Shiro Kishibe, Former Member of Band The Tigers, Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Shiro Kishibe, a former member of "group sounds" band The Tigers, has died of acute heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy, it was learned Tuesday. He was 71.

Kishibe, who was also a television show presenter and actor, died at a hospital in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Aug. 28.

Kishibe was originally from the city of Kyoto in western Japan. He came to Tokyo after graduating from junior high school for work.

He joined his elder brother Ittoku in The Tigers in 1969 as a guitarist and tambourine player. He became an actor after the band disbanded, playing supporting roles in movies and TV dramas such as Nippon Television Network Corp.'s 1978 drama "Saiyuki."

He also served as the host of Nippon Television's "Look Look Konnichiwa" talk show for over 13 years from 1984, thanks to his witty repartee.

