Japan Confirms 532 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 532 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The country’s death toll linked to the virus rose by 13 to 1,481, with the new fatalities reported in Tokyo and prefectures including Osaka, western Japan, and Fukuoka, southwestern Japan.

In Tokyo, 191 new cases were confirmed, up from 80 on Monday. Of the total on Tuesday, 43 people are in their 20s, 38 in their 30s and 33 in their 40s. The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital dropped by one from Monday to 21.

In the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, a total of eight inpatients and nurses at the psychiatric department of Heartful Kawasaki Hospital tested positive for the virus. Virus tests will be conducted on patients and staff workers at other departments of the hospital.

In the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, 18 people, a record daily high there, were found infected, including some at an eatery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]