Tokyo Confirms 191 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 191 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The Japanese capital reported 80 new cases for Monday, its first reading below 100 in seven days.

Tuesday's new cases included 43 in their 20s, 38 in their 30s and 33 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 21.

