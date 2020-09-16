NHK Aiming to Expand Online Broadcasting Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., on Tuesday announced a plan aimed at expanding its online services, a move certain to draw stronger criticism from commercial broadcasters.

NHK said it plans to remove the cap on the amount of its online business spending, including on its NHK Plus service of simultaneous television program broadcasts on the internet. NHK currently limits such spending at or below 2.5 pct of its viewing fee revenue.

After soliciting public comments, the broadcaster plans to apply for communications ministry approval for the plan. NHK has so far said that its online business is a supplement service to its TV broadcasting operations.

NHK’s online business budget, excluding funds related to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, stands at 17 billion yen in fiscal 2020, or 2.4 pct of its viewing fee revenue totaling 700 billion yen.

In the plan released Tuesday, NHK said that the proportion is expected to rise to about 2.9 pct in fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]