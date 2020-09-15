New Japanese Party Vows to Present Alternative to Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, leader of a new major Japanese opposition party created through a merger, on Tuesday vowed to offer voters an alternative to the ruling coalition.

"Whether neoliberalism seeking self-help and self-responsibility or a society of mutual support, now is the time to present an option to the people," Edano said at the party's inaugural meeting.

Edano's comments underscored the new party's adversarial stance toward the ruling bloc led by Yoshihide Suga, who was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Monday and is set to be chosen as the country's new prime minister in parliament on Wednesday.

If Suga tries to run away from parliamentary discussions by selfishly calling a snap election, it would be proof that he is ignoring the actual state of people's lives, Edano said.

The largest opposition party with 107 House of Representatives lawmakers and 43 House of Councillors was created through the merger of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People. It inherited CDPJ as its name.

