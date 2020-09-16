Abe's Cabinet Resigns En Masse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet resigned en masse on Wednesday morning, ending Abe's second administration on his 2,822nd day in office, longest in the history of Japan's constitutional politics.

Including his one-year first administration that ended in September 2007, Abe's total number of days in office added up to 3,188 days, also longest on record.

In late August, Abe announced his intention to resign, citing his chronic disease.

An extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, will be convened later on Wednesday and plenary meetings of the Diet's two chambers will be held for electing the next prime minister. The voting will take place in the afternoon.

Yoshihide Suga, who was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, is almost certain to become the next prime minister because the party holds a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

