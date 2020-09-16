Japan Lower House Names Suga as Prime Minister

Politics

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Wednesday nominated Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga as prime minister.

The decision was made by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.

The House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, will also hold a vote to elect the new prime minister succeeding Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to health reasons.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press