Japan Lower House Names Suga as Prime Minister
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Wednesday nominated Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga as prime minister.
The decision was made by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.
The House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, will also hold a vote to elect the new prime minister succeeding Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to health reasons.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]