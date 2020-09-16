Japan Lower House Names Suga as Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Wednesday nominated Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga as prime minister.

The decision was made by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.

The House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, will also hold a vote to elect the new prime minister succeeding Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to health reasons.

