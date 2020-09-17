Xi Asks New Japan PM Suga for Stronger Ties with China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger ties between his country and Japan in a congratulatory message sent Wednesday to new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office the same day.

China and Japan are friendly neighbors, and stable long-term development of Sino-Japanese relations will be in the fundamental interest of the people of the two countries, Xi said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang separately sent a message to congratulate Suga on becoming prime minister to succeed Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to health problems.

It is rare for both China's president and premier to send congratulatory messages to a new Japanese prime minister, diplomatic sources said, hinting that the Xi administration attaches importance to relations with Japan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed at a news conference on Tuesday that China highly rates Suga's pledge to establish a stable relationship with Beijing.

