Suga Elected Japanese Prime Minister in Parliament

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Wednesday elected Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga as prime minister to succeed Shinzo Abe.

His election marks Japan’s first change of leader in nearly eight years.

Suga, 71, was named to the top government post by both chambers of the Diet at respective plenary meetings.

He will become the 99th prime minister of Japan, after his predecessor stepped down due to health reasons. Suga is the 63rd person to assume the Japanese prime ministership.

Later on Wednesday, Suga will hold talks with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the ruling LDP’s coalition partner, and will officially decide on the appointments of members of his cabinet.

