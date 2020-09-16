Japan’s New Prime Minister Suga Launches Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga launched his cabinet on Wednesday after being elected to the top government post at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, earlier in the day.

Attestation ceremonies for Suga, 71, and his cabinet ministers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, were held at the Imperial Palace on the day.

The country saw the first change of prime minister in seven years and nine months. Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to ill health after holding the post of prime minister since late December 2012.

Suga is effectively the first Japanese prime minister under an LDP-led government who does not belong to an intraparty faction and is not from a political family.

In the election for prime minister in the day, he gained a majority vote in the first round of balloting in both Diet chambers--314 votes in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, and 142 in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

