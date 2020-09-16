Suga Elected Japan's Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday elected Yoshihide Suga, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as prime minister, in the country's first change of leader in nearly eight years.

Suga, 71, won a majority vote in the first round of voting in both Diet chambers, collecting 314 votes in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and 142 votes in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

He effectively became the first LDP lawmaker who does not belong to any party faction and is not from a political family to be named to the top government post.

He will become the 99th prime minister of Japan, after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down due to health reasons.

Suga will aim to make the utmost efforts to contain the coronavirus and revive the Japanese economy, while basically continuing Abe's policies. Suga supported Abe as chief cabinet secretary.

