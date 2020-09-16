Cash Recipient Believed Kawais Wanted Votes Rounded Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Hiroshima prefectural assembly member said Wednesday that he believed former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, gave him money to round up votes for her in the 2019 House of Councillors election.

Nobuya Okuhara, former chairman of the assembly, said in a hearing at the Tokyo District Court that he received 2 million yen in total from Katsuyuki, 57, and Anri, 46, last year.

It is the first time for a recipient of cash from the Kawais to give testimony at the trial of the couple who have been charged with buying votes in the violation of the public offices election law.

Okuhara testified that he received 500,000 yen from Katsuyuki on April 1, another 500,000 yen from Anri on May 25 and 1 million yen from Katsuyuki on June 23.

In all three instances, the Kawais spoke about the Upper House election before leaving behind envelopes containing the cash, Okuhara said.

