U.S. Welcomes Launch of Japan Govt Led by New PM Suga

Washington, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Wednesday welcomed the launch of the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the same day.

"The relationship between the United States and Japan has never been stronger," and U.S. President Donald Trump "looks forward to working with Prime Minister Suga to make it even stronger," the White House press secretary said in a statement.

The United States is apparently hoping for Suga to continue former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stance of attaching importance to the U.S.-Japan alliance while keeping a close watch on whether the new Japanese leader will bring his own personal flair to the bilateral ties.

Trump "is ready to continue pursuing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that he and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe forged, including by further strengthening the United States-Japan alliance and advancing our shared goals," the statement said.

However, it is unclear for Washington how much Suga is willing to invest his political capital into foreign policy, compared with Abe, who has built up a personal rapport with Trump.

