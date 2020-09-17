Mizuho Bank Unveils Past E-Money-Linked Fraudulent Withdrawals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mizuho Bank on Wednesday posted a statement on its website unveiling past fraudulent withdrawals from customer accounts via multiple electronic payment services.

The payment services apparently include NTT Docomo Inc.'s <9437> "Docomo Koza" e-money service, which is at the center of recent hacks that have led to money being stolen from bank accounts.

But no damage linked to the recent hacks has been confirmed at Mizuho Bank, according to the core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>.

The Docomo Koza-linked fraudulent withdrawals from Mizuho accounts appear to have occurred before March last year.

Mizuho Bank temporarily stopped allowing users from linking their bank accounts with the service. It resumed the account registration in September last year after taking stricter security measures.

