Suga Vows to Produce Results for People

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to work hard to produce results for the people on Thursday, a day after taking office.

"I would like to meet people's expectations by getting the cabinet for the people moving and achieving results," Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Katsunobu Kato, appointed by Suga as chief cabinet secretary, told reporters that the government will implement reform measures proposed by the prime minister one by one.

"I would like to fulfill my role as chief cabinet secretary," Kato said.

Takuya Hirai, named minister in charge of digital transformation, Suga's top policy priority, told reporters that he will start work quickly on his agenda.

