Akimoto Indicted on Additional Charges over Corruption

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Thursday on additional charges of offering cash for perjury in a high-profile corruption case involving a casino resort project.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office filed the charges alleging that Akimoto, 48, and consulting firm head Daisuke Matsuura, 51, violated the law against organized crimes.

The prosecutors’ office alleges that Akimoto and Matsuura conspired to offer long-term benefits and 5 million yen in cash to Katsunori Nakazato, 48, former adviser to Chinese company 500.com Ltd., in June and July in return for committing perjury in favor of Akimoto in court.

Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, has been charged with receiving bribes from 500.com, which had planned to open a casino resort in Japan.

On Sept. 9, Akimoto was indicted on charges of bribing Masahiko Konno, 49, another former adviser to 500.com, for false testimony.

