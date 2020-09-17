Japan Confirms 491 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The country's cumulative death toll linked to the coronavirus grew by nine to 1,503. The new fatalities were confirmed in four prefectures, including five in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo. Two male inpatients in their 70s died in Fukushima Prefecture, the first deaths from the virus in the northeastern prefecture.

In Tokyo, 171 people newly tested positive on Thursday, with the daily count standing above 100 for the third straight day. Of them, people in their 20s to 40s accounted for 108, or about 60 pct.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by four from Wednesday to 27.

