Tokyo Confirms 171 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 171 on Thursday, topping 100 for the third consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

The number of patients in their 20s to 40s stood at 108, accounting for some 60 pct of the daily total in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill patients rose by four from the previous day to 27.

