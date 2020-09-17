Yamaguchi Secures 7th Term as Komeito Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi on Thursday secured a seventh term as leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the Komeito leadership race, which kicked off on the day, only Yamaguchi filed candidacy. The party contest comes as his current two-year term of office is set to expire. Yamaguchi, 68, will be formally named Komeito leader for another two years until September 2022 without a vote at a party convention in Tokyo on Sept. 27.

"I'll work on implementing policy measures while recognizing the important role Komeito is playing in the coalition government," he told reporters Thursday.

He also said he will fulfill his tasks at the forefront toward the next elections for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, as well as for next year's Tokyo metropolitan assembly poll.

On the selection of members of Komeito's new leadership team, Yamaguchi said he plans to take into account the need to secure political stability and rejuvenate the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]