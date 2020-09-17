Experts Warn of Surge in Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo may increase rapidly if the current upward trend continues, experts warned Thursday.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases had continued falling after peaking in early August, standing at 147.4 on Sept. 7-8.

But the average grew to 181.3 as of Wednesday.

At a coronavirus monitoring meeting with experts, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called for taking thorough basic countermeasures, such as wearing face masks and ventilating rooms frequently.

Koike asked people who are in bad health to refrain from going out during Japan's four-day weekend from Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]