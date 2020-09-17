Japan to Speed Up Work to Launch Digital Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday instructed digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai to speed up preparations to establish a government agency to lead the efforts for digitizing Japanese society.

The government aims to submit legislation to set up the agency to next year's regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which is expected to be convened in January, for enactment during the session.

Suga hopes to see the launch of the new agency as early as next year so that his government, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, can rack up achievements before his term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September 2021.

The establishment of such an agency is one of the key policy proposals Suga presented during the LDP leadership election earlier this month.

"What is required is speed that Kasumigaseki has never experienced before," Hirai told reporters after meeting with the prime minister, referring to the district in Tokyo where many central government offices are located. "I want to do this with full effort."

