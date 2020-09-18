G-20 Ministers Acknowledge Important Role of WHO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Finance and health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday acknowledged the important role of the World Health Organization and other U.N. bodies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The acknowledgment was included in a joint statement on COVID-19 response the G-20 ministers adopted after their virtual meeting on the day. From Japan, Finance Minister Taro Aso and health minister Norihisa Tamura participated in the teleconference.

It was the second joint meeting of G-20 finance and health ministers after the one held in Osaka in June 2019 on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in the western Japan city.

The United States has rapped the WHO over responses to the coronavirus pandemic and officially declared that it will leave the global organization, but the country kept in step with other G-20 nations in the latest meeting.

The ministers also exchanged opinions on how they should respond to pandemics of other infectious diseases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]