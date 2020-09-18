21.5 M. Yen Stolen from Japan Post Bank Accounts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank <7182> said Thursday that the amount of deposits fraudulently withdrawn from customer accounts through partnered smartphone-based payment services as a result of recent hacks has reached 21.5 million yen in 136 cases.

The figures were up by 3.39 million yen and by 27 cases from those announced the previous day by the Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> unit. Most of the total amount was stolen through the Docomo Koza payment service of major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>.

The bank corrected damage figures related to the PayPay service, offered by an affiliate of major mobile carrier SoftBank Corp. <9434>. The bank said Thursday that 1.35 million yen was stolen in 13 cases, revised from the earlier announced 1.41 million yen in 17 cases.

The bank also said that 3.45 million yen was fraudulently withdrawn in 31 cases through “Shiharai Hisho,” a service provided by online payment service firm Wellnet Corp. <2428>.

Aeon Bank, affiliated with retail giant Aeon Co. <8267>, saw 100,000 yen in customer deposits stolen in two cases through the PayPay service.

