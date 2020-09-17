2nd Daughter Picked as Holder of Remains of Executed Aum Guru

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Family Court on Thursday picked the second daughter of Chizuo Matsumoto, the founder and former leader of the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, who was executed in July 2018, as the holder of his remains and hair, informed sources said.

The remains and the hair of Matsumoto, who went by the name of Shoko Asahara, are currently kept at the Tokyo Detention House.

His fourth daughter and other family members had been in battle over who should receive them. Before his execution, Matsumoto was said to have appointed the fourth daughter as the holder of his remains.

The fourth daughter plans to file a complaint with Tokyo High Court against the family court decision, the sources said.

According to the sources, the family court selected the second daughter based on factors such as the number of visits she made before Matsumoto was executed at the age of 63.

