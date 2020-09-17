IOC Chief Bach to Hold Phone Talks with New Japan PM Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to hold phone talks with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday or later, Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said Thursday.

Bach hopes to visit Japan in late October and meet in person with Suga, who became prime minister on Wednesday to succeed Shinzo Abe, according to Mori.

Noting that Abe has made a great contribution, Mori said that the former prime minister would be given a post in the organizing committee.

As the new prime minister will become supreme adviser and chairman of the committee's Advisory Meeting in place of Abe, a different position within the advisory panel is being considered for Abe, according to officials of the committee.

Also on Thursday, Mori met with Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games, and sports minister Koichi Hagiuda, who were both retained under the Suga cabinet.

