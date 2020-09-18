Suga Pushes for Drastic Regulatory Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed vice ministers Friday to lead efforts for drastic regulatory reform.

"I want you all to lead the way in breaking down bureaucratic sectionalism, getting rid of vested interests and the use of bad precedents, pushing forward drastic regulatory reform," Suga said at a meeting of vice ministers.

He also urged them to follow the cabinet's plans and orders from ministers in actively drawing up policies for containing the coronavirus and ensuring an economic recovery.

"There are many things in society that citizens feel are far from the norm," Suga said of red tape.

He said, "I want you all to consider what is normal by listening to voices on the front line."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]