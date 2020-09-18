Discount Travel Plans for Tokyo Become Available

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Reservations for trips to and from Tokyo using the Japanese government's Go To Travel tourism promotion program became available on Friday.

The program to boost tourism demand through state-subsidized incentives is set to include domestic trips to and from Tokyo whose departures are scheduled on Oct. 1 or later. It provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of the travel costs.

Currently, Tokyo is the only prefecture in Japan excluded from the travel discount campaign, which started on July 22 as a measure to support businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government decided not to include Tokyo at the start of the campaign due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the Japanese capital back then.

Travel agencies, hotel operators and others in the tourism industry are hoping that the addition of Tokyo will lead to spikes in their sales.

At least some 13.39 million people used the campaign by the end of August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]