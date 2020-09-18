Japan Confirms 572 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The country's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by nine to 1,512.

The new fatalities were confirmed in six prefectures--two each in Saitama, Osaka and Fukuoka, and one each in Tokyo, Chiba and Aichi.

The number of infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 220, with the daily number topping 200 for the first time in six days. Friday's total in the Japanese capital included 53 people in their 30s, 49 in their 20s and 35 in their 40s. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo dropped by one from the previous day to 26.

In Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, 27 people newly tested positive. It is the second-largest single-day count there, after 35 on April 11, when group infections were confirmed at a nursing home for elderly people.

