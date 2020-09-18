Tokyo Confirms 220 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 220 on Friday, topping 200 for the first time in six days, the metropolitan government said.

Friday's new cases in the Japanese capital included 53 in their 30s, 49 in their 20s and 35 in their 40s. The number of patients in their 20s to 40s accounted for over 60 pct of the total.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 26.

