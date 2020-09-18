40 Pct Favor Lower House Poll at End of Term: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll has found that 40.0 pct of respondents are in favor of the dissolution of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, and ensuring election coming “at or near the end” of the term for its current members.

This was the most popular answer in the survey, conducted over four days until Monday, before the launch on Wednesday of the cabinet of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The term of the current members of the House of Representatives is set to expire on Oct. 21, 2021.

The second most popular answer, cited by 22.3 pct, was “within this year,” followed by “soon after the turn of the year,” chosen by 11.8 pct, and “between spring and summer next year,” selected by 11.6 pct.

The survey showed that 24.2 pct of respondents have hopes for the new Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the biggest Japanese opposition party born recently through a merger. The figure was much lower than the 58.8 pct who said they do not have hopes for the party, while 17.0 pct said they do not know or answered neither.

The party was created by the former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, some of the members of the Democratic Party for the People and other opposition lawmakers.

