Record Number of People Seen Linked to Cannabis Cases in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of people handled by police in cannabis cases in Japan in 2020 is on course to break the current annual record of 4,321, set in 2019, a National Police Agency report suggested Friday.

In January to June, the number of such people came to 2,261, up from 2,078 in the same period of 2019, according to the NPA.

The number of such people per population of 100,000 fell from a year before for those in their 30s or older but rose for those in their 20s or younger.

The NPA believes that hesitation toward cannabis is weaker among younger people, while the drug is relatively easy for them to obtain, including through the internet and friends.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of smuggling stimulant drugs by carrying them on aircraft dropped 53 to 20, apparently reflecting a plunge in visitors to Japan amid the coronavirus epidemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]