Visitors to Japan Plunge 99 Pct in Aug.

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan from overseas in August dived 99.7 pct from a year before to 8,700, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Friday.

The inbound visitor number has been below 10,000 since April due to entry restrictions introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The monthly figure plunged 99.9 pct for the fourth straight month through July. The figure in August improved from 3,800 in July.

Most visitors to Japan are believed to be foreigners with resident status in the country. A full recovery in the number of visitors to Japan is unlikely anytime soon.

