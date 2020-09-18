Japan Red-Tape Complaint Hotline Halted by Flood of Messages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's administrative reform minister Taro Kono suspended on Friday a system to accept complaints and opinions regarding excessive regulations and bureaucratic sectionalism, overwhelmed by a flood of messages.

The suspension came only a day after Kono invited such comments from the public through an online form set up on his personal website at the instruction of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kono decided to close the hotline after he received over 4,000 emails by the small hours of Friday. He has yet to decide when to resume it.

"Honestly, I thought I'd get about 100 emails, but it turned out that 3,000 came by the middle of the night and I realized I couldn't (accept any more)," he told a press conference on Friday.

"I've suspended my hotline as I'm overwhelmed," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]