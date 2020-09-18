Suga Skips Diet Debates; Another Extra Session Seen in Late Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A three-day extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, ended on Friday, with no policy debates under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga taking place.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc plan to convene in late October another extra Diet session where a policy speech by Suga, the first by him since he became prime minister on Wednesday, will be held, although the opposition camp demands an early opening to grill the government following the arrest Friday of a fraud suspect who was invited to a state-funded cherry blossom-viewing party.

The appointment of the new prime minister was the only major event during the just-ended session. There were no remarks by Suga or policy discussions. Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe, who quit as prime minister for health reasons.

At Friday's meeting of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Junya Ogawa, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and head of the opposition bloc in the committee, called for an early Diet session to hear from the new prime minister about his government's policies. The ruling bloc plans to reject the request.

Opposition parties repeatedly called for Diet debates attended by the prime minister under the Abe administration. They are now stepping up their demands for an early Diet session to question Suga, who has declared that he will continue Abe's policies.

