Japan-U.S. Military Ties Deepening 5 Yrs after Law Enactment

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been steadily building up its military ties with its ally, the United States, over the five years since its enactment of the landmark national security legislation.

Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of the enactment of the legislation, which allows Japan to engage in collective self-defense, or use force overseas to help a friendly country under attack.

Japan, which changed its interpretation of the pacifist Constitution to pave the way for the legislation, has increased the number of Self-Defense Force activities to protect U.S. warships and aircraft under the legislation.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hopes to boost his country’s alliance with the United States to counter China’s military expansion in the East and South China seas, taking over the policy of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

“The Japan-U.S. alliance is stronger than ever. Our deterrence and response capabilities have increased,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Friday, emphasizing the significance of the national security laws.

