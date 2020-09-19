Japan Mulling Narrower Scope of Hospitalization for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry is planning to narrow the scope of COVID-19 patients for whom hospitalization is recommended to only cover elderly people and sufferers of chronic illnesses in principle.

The plan was presented to a working group of an advisory body at the ministry on Friday and basically won its approval.

Through the move, the ministry hopes to reduce the burden on medical institutions and allow them to focus on the treatment of seriously ill patients.

For the scope change, the ministry plans to revise related government ordinances and take other steps. After discussions on the matter also by a Health Sciences Council working group on infectious diseases, the ministry aims to put the revised scope into effect by the end of October.

To prevent the supply of hospital beds from becoming tight, the ministry has notified municipalities of a policy to basically have COVID-19 patients with no or mild symptoms stay at accommodation facilities, instead of being hospitalized.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]