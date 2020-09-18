Japan's Suga Wants Mobile Phone Fee Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed communications minister Ryota Takeda on Friday to study lowering mobile phone charges that are considered high by world standards.

"A price reduction of more than 10 pct is possible," Takeda told a press conference after receiving the instruction. A drastic mobile phone rate cut is one of Suga's key policies.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to hold discussions with industry and user representatives to consider measures to spur competition between major carriers such as NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> and budget smartphone service providers.

"It's also important to create an environment that allows users to feel satisfied and secure about using (their phones) at low costs," Takeda said.

Discussions on lowering mobile phone charges gained pace in August 2018, when then Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said carriers could cut their fees by about 40 pct.

