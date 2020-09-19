Suga-Trump Phone Talks Seen for Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may hold on Sunday evening his first phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump since taking office, Japanese government sources said Friday.

The two countries’ governments are now working to arrange the phone talks between the Japanese and U.S. leaders, the sources said.

Suga, who became prime minister on Wednesday, plans to inform Trump of Tokyo’s stance of continuing foreign and security policies centering around the Japan-U.S. alliance, the sources said, adding that the leaders will reaffirm close cooperation between their countries.

Suga is expected to seek U.S. support for resolving the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago. Suga and Trump may exchange opinions on China at a time when U.S.-China relations are increasingly strained.

Trump has said on Twitter that he looks forward to talking with the new Japanese leader soon.

