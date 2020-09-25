Japan Customs Pursuing Efficiency in Crackdowns with AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Customs is pursing efficiency in operations including crackdowns on illicit drugs, gold smuggling and counterfeits by analyzing vast amounts of data, such as images taken at checkpoints, with artificial intelligence.

Making operations at customs more sophisticated has emerged as a new task with the arrival of the novel coronavirus, at a time when Japan Customs is suffering from labor shortages.

Cross-border transactions are increasing for goods ordered via the internet by individuals and companies. The number of import declarations in Japan totaled 46.4 million in 2019, doubling over the six years since 2014.

The government's Central Customs Laboratory, which supports the use of information technology in customs operations, is developing what would be the world's first equipment to detect illicit drugs hidden inside the body.

The equipment, called NQR, detects radio waves emitted from substances in stimulant drugs with an antenna that looks like a racket. Once put into practical use, it is expected to take about a minute for the result of an inspection to be displayed on the computer screen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]