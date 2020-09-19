Ex-Japan PM Mori Attends Funeral for Ex-Taiwan Pres. Lee

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and other guests attended a memorial service for former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui held at a university facility near Taipei on Saturday.

The event, which was also joined by current President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior Taiwanese government officials, was a de facto state funeral hosted by the presidential office for Lee, who passed away on July 30.

From overseas, Mori and Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, attended the memorial service.

It was Mori's second condolence visit to Taiwan for Lee, after the first trip on Aug. 9.

Only groups from Japan and the United States were invited as overseas guests for the event.

