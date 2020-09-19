Abe Visits War-Linked Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that he visited war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on the day, after he left office earlier this week.

Abe said on Twitter that he reported his resignation to the souls enshrined there, while uploading a photo of the shrine visit.

Abe last visited the shrine on Dec. 26, 2013, the first anniversary of his return to power, provoking a fierce backlash from China and South Korea. Even then U.S. President Barack Obama expressed disappointment over the visit.

No visit to the shrine by Abe had been confirmed since then. Instead, Abe had made ritual offerings during the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals every year.

