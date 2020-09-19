Japan Woman Reaches Age of 117 Yrs, 261 Days, Oldest on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kane Tanaka, who is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, reached the age of 117 years and 261 days on Saturday to become the country's oldest person that has ever lived as far as records show.

The woman from the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka surpassed the age of Nabi Tajima, who was a resident of Kikai in Kagoshima Prefecture, also in southwestern Japan, and died in 2018 when she was 117 years and 260 days old, according to the welfare ministry and others.

Tanaka was born in the former village of Wajiro, now part of the city of Fukuoka, on Jan. 2, 1903. Being a big fan of soda and chocolates, she now lives in an elderly care home in the city.

On Saturday, the prefecture of Fukuoka sent to Tanaka commemorative gifts and a congratulatory certificate from Governor Hiroshi Ogawa through the staff of her care home. She looked happy as she put over her knees a blanket made of Kurume Gasuri, a traditional cotton fabric from the southern part of the prefecture, that was sent to her as a gift, according to the staff.

Soichiro Takashima, mayor of the city of Fukuoka, issued a statement expressing his respect for Tanaka who has lived through the five Japanese eras of Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa and has had a variety experiences. He also wished for her good health.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]