Japan Confirms 601 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 601 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The country's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by four to 1,517.

The number of infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on the day came to 218, with the daily number topping 200 for two consecutive days.

Of the newly confirmed patients in the Japanese capital, 51 were in their 20, the largest number by age group. The number of severely ill patients fell by one from the previous day to 25.

In Osaka Prefecture, 81 people newly tested positive for COVID-19. The cumulative number of patients in the prefecture surpassed 10,000.

