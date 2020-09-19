Tokyo Confirms 218 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 218 on Saturday, topping 200 for two consecutive days, the metropolitan government said.

Of the newly confirmed patients, 51 were in their 20s. The number of patients in their 20s to 40s came to 136.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from the previous day to 25.

