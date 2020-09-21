Japan Firms' Moves into Africa Hit by COVID-19, Abe Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--After recent years of growth, Japanese companies' expansion into Africa is hitting the wall, dampened by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resignation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The pandemic has brought local activities to a halt due to travel restrictions.

Abe, who had pushed for businesses' expansion into Africa, has abruptly stepped down for ill health. One development consultant is worried, saying that "the political driving force may be lost."

Before the pandemic, Africa, as a "last frontier," had attracted investment from the rest of the world and continued steady economic growth.

At the Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in August 2019, Abe pledged to take every possible measure to help Japanese companies' advance into Africa.

