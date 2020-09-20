Japan to Set Up Digital Agency Prep Office This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set up by the end of this month a preparatory office for creating an envisaged government agency tasked with playing a central role in promoting digitization of Japanese society, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai has said.

The office, to be established at the Cabinet Secretariat, will have 40 to 50 staff members, Hirai told reporters on Saturday after holding a meeting with working-level officials engaged in the efforts to set up the proposed digital agency.

The minister reiterated his willingness to have the agency launched in 2021.

At the opening of Saturday's meeting, Hirai said to other participants, "I've been told (by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) to do this task at considerable speed."

"I hope the agency will start off small but will grow big," the minister added. The meeting lasted some four hours, with participants discussing issues such as the scope of the new agency's administrative jurisdiction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]