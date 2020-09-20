Japan Minister Inoue Ends Self-Quarantine over COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Inoue, Japanese minister in charge of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, western Japan, has announced the end of his self-quarantine at home over the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The new minister, who assumed the post only on Wednesday, is rearranging his schedule to realize his first visit to Osaka since taking office. The visit, previously set for Saturday, was postponed due to the self-quarantine, which started Friday evening.

Inoue isolated himself at home after he sat next to House of Representatives member Shuichi Takatori, who has tested positive for the virus, when they attended a plenary meeting of the Lower House on Wednesday. There was no change in Inoue's health condition.

According to the Cabinet Office, a public health center told Inoue that he does not fall in the category of a person with close contact with a COVID-19 patient and the minister tested negative for the virus in a polymerase chain reaction test.

