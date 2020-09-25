Peanut Shochu Connects 2 Disaster-Hit Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Peanuts grown in a Japanese prefecture hit hard by powerful typhoons last year are used to make "shochu" distilled spirits in another prefecture affected by torrential rains in July this year.

The shochu product, connecting typhoon-hit Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, with deluge-affected Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has been named "kinohana," made up of two kanji characters, one meaning bonds and the other flowers.

In September and October last year, Typhoon Faxai and Typhoon Hagibis, the 15th and 19th typhoons of that year, respectively, damaged over 60,000 houses in Chiba.

Yoishigotookoshi Network, which offers business opportunities under cooperation among shinkin banks across Japan, launched a project to make shochu in Kumamoto from peanuts grown in Chiba, the country's largest production site for the crop, as part of reconstruction efforts.

Kazusaya, a processor and seller of peanuts based in Kisarazu, Chiba, has provided some 200 kilograms of peanuts for the project, after suffering damage at its property from typhoon winds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]